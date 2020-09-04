RBI Revises Priority Sector Lending Guidelines: Bank loans to start-ups to get priority sector tag

Bank finance to start-ups up to Rs50 crore, loans to farmers for installation of solar power plants for solarisation of grid connected agriculture pumps and loans for setting up Compressed Bio Gas plants have been included as fresh categories eligible for finance under priority sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Priority sector loans refer to loans that banks need to mandatorily lend to economically weaker sections of the society.

Revising the priority sector guidelines, the RBI said to address regional disparities in the flow of priority sector credit, higher weightage have been assigned to incremental priority sector credit in ‘identified districts’ where priority sector credit flow is comparatively low.

Also, the targets prescribed for “small and marginal farmers” and “weaker sections” are being increased in a phased manner, the RBI said.

Besides, higher credit limit has been specified for Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs)/Farmers Producers Companies (FPCs) undertaking farming with assured marketing of their produce at a pre-determined price, the RBI said.

The RBI also said loan limits for renewable energy have been increased under the revised guidelines. For improvement of health infrastructure, credit limit for health infrastructure (including those under ‘Ayushman Bharat’) has been doubled, the RBI said.