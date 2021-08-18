RBI revises guidelines on banks' safe deposit locker, safe custody article facility

The Reserve Bank of India on August 18 issued revised instructions on safe deposit locker and safe custody article facility provided by banks.

The central bank took into consideration various developments in banking and technology, consumer grievances and feedback from banks and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to issue the revised guidelines.

Customers not having any banking relationship with the bank may be given the facilities of safe deposit locker/safe custody article after complying with customer due diligence criteria, the central bank said in a circular.

The banks will have to maintain a branch wise list of vacant lockers as well as a wait-list in core banking system (CBS) or any computerised system compliant with RBI’s norm on cyber-security framework for transparency in allotment of lockers, as per the revised guidelines.

The central bank has advised banks to frame their own board-approved policy on the revised instructions.

The revised instructions shall come into force with effect from January 1, 2022, the central bank said.

In February 2021, the Supreme Court had directed the RBI to lay down regulations within six months mandating the steps to be taken by banks with respect to locker facility.

A bench comprising Justices M M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran then had said on how the advent of technological development has happened in lockers from dual key operated to electronically operated lockers.

The bench said, there is the possibility that miscreants may manipulate the technologies used in these systems to gain access to the lockers without the customers' knowledge or consent and the customer is completely at the mercy of bank. The bench had then directed the RBI to issue regulations and rules with respect to responsibility owed by banks for any loss or damage to the contents of the locker.

The judgement was based on an appeal filed by Kolkata native Amitabha Dasgupa against an order of National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Dasgupta had sought redressal from District Consumer forum seeking a direction to United Bank of India to return the seven ornaments which were in the locker or alternatively pay Rs 3 lakhs as cost of jewellery as compensation for damages.

On the compensation/liability of damages, the RBI guidelines says, “The banks shall put in place a detailed Board approved policy outlining the responsibility owed by them for any loss or damage to the contents of the lockers due to their negligence as banks owe a separate duty of care to exercise due diligence in maintaining and operating their locker or safety deposit systems.”

The banks will not be liable for any damages arising from natural calamities or acts of gods like earthquake, floods, thunderstorm, etc. or any sole fault or negligence of customers.

In case of loss/damange arising from events like fire, theft, burglary, dacoity, robbery, building collapse or in case of fraud committed by the employees of the bank, the banks’ liability shall be for an amount equivalent to one hundred times the prevailing annual rent of the safe deposit locker, the central bank said in the revised guidelines.