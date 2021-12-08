RBI retains advisory committee of Reliance Capital

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has retained an advisory committee it had appointed to assist the administrator of Reliance Capital, the central bank said in a statement.

On November 30, the RBI said it has appointed the panel comprising former State Bank of India DMD Sanjeev Nautiyal, former Axis Bank DMD Srinivasan Varadarajan, and former MD and CEO of Tata Capital Praveen P Kadle, to advise the administrator of the Anil Ambani-controlled beleaguered financial services company.

The development had come a day after the RBI superseded the board of directors of Reliance Capital Ltd and appointed Nageswara Rao Y, former executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, as the administrator.

“Upon admission of the petition for insolvency resolution process by the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal in respect of RCL vide order dated December 6, 2021, the Reserve Bank has decided that the three-member committee shall continue as the advisory committee,” the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI superseded the Reliance Capital board following defaults by the company in meeting various payment obligations and citing governance concerns.

“The Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of the defaults by RCL in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively,” the RBI said on November 29.

Later on December 2, the RBI said it has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for initiation of bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance Capital. The NCLT has admitted the application.

Reliance Capital had defaulted on interest payments on loans worth Rs 624 crore drawn from Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Axis Bank, the company informed stock exchanges on November 27, 2020. The company has defaulted on Rs 4.77 crore to HDFC and Rs 0.71 crore to Axis Bank in terms of the interest payment as on October 31.

Reliance Capital borrowed term loans from HDFC for a period of six months to seven years at 10.6-13 percent and from Axis Bank at 3-7 years for 8.25 percent.

In the stock exchange clarification, the company said it was unable to proceed with asset monetisation due to the prohibition on the company to dispose of any assets following court orders. Hence, the delay in debt servicing, it said.

In April 2021, the company said it failed to make the interest payment for non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on April 22, 2021. It had earlier said it was in the process of meeting its obligations by way of time-bound monetisation of its assets in cognisance with debenture trustee (Vistra) and debenture holders.

“The committee of debenture holders has sought expression of interest (EoI) for submission of asset monetisation plans for certain subsidiaries/ investments of the company,” it said last year. The invitation for this EoI was issued on October 31, 2020.

Although the company received multiple EoIs, the sale process initiated by the lenders was delayed due to litigations across courts. The Board of Reliance Capital includes Anil Ambani, Rahul Sarin, Chhaya Virani, Thomas Mathew, AN Sethuraman and Dhananjay Tiwari, according to the company website.