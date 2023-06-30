RBI resets coupon rate on Floating Rate Savings Bond 2020 at 8.05%

RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds are fixed-income bonds offered by the central bank to retail investors.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 30 said it has reset the coupon rate on Floating Rate Savings Bond, 2020 (Taxable) – FRSB 2020 (T) at 8.05 percent, for a period of July 1 to December 31.

The central bank said in a release that the coupon or interest rate of the bond would be reset half yearly, starting with January 1, 2021 and the coupon/interest rate will be set at a spread of 35 basis points over the prevailing National Savings Certificate (NSC) rate.

The rate of interest on NSC has been set at 7.7 percent for the Second quarter of FY 2023-24, in terms of GoI notification F.No. 1/4/2019 - NS dated June 30, the RBI said in the release.

