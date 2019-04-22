App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI reserves: Bimal Jalan panel may line up Rs 3 lakh crore for transfer

As of September last, the excess capital with the central bank stood at Rs 9.6 lakh crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bimal Jalan committee on the appropriate capital reserves for the Reserve Bank is likely to identify an excess buffer of up to Rs 3 lakh crore, according to a foreign brokerage.

This includes the excess capital in contingency reserves and also revaluation reserves, a report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Monday, amid reports that the panel is almost ready with its report.

As of September last, the excess capital with the central bank stood at Rs 9.6 lakh crore.

"Our stress tests estimate RBI's excess capital at Rs 1-3 lakh crore," the report said.

related news

Halving of the contingency reserves to a level of 3.25 percent from the present 6.5 percent will release Rs 1.282 lakh crore, the report said, pointing out that the level is still 50 percent higher than what central banks in the BRICS grouping have.

Similarly, halving the yield cover hike to 4.5 percent from the present 9 percent will release another Rs 1.170 lakh crore, it said.

Capping the overall reserves at 20 percent level from the present 25.5 percent will release Rs 1.96 lakh crore, it said, adding the level is higher than the 2004 Usha Thorat committee recommendation of 18 percent and 16 percent that the Economic Survey 2018 had pegged.

The report further noted that there is no restriction which prevents the RBI from transferring the money to the government.

The six-member panel headed by former RBI governor Jalan was set up following a widespread debate triggered by a government move last year to get a part of the RBI reserves transferred ahead of the elections.

Then governor Urjit Patel was against any such move, while other experts like former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramaniam, had advocated using the windfall for specific tasks like bank recapitalisation which will help the economy.

Using the excess money for bank recapitalisation will be liquidity neutral, the brokerage said, adding the Jalan report will also help ushering cuts in lending rates.

After Patel's sudden resignation over this and many other contentious issues, his successor Shaktikanta Das had formed the panel in consultation with the government and the panel was expected to submit its report by March end.

Das had on April 4 said the panel was in advanced stages of deliberations and would shortly submit its report.

Other members include former deputy governor of RBI Rakesh Mohan as the vice-chairman, finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, incumbent deputy governor NS Vishwanathan, and two RBI central board members--Bharat Doshi and Sudhir Mankad.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Bimal Jalan committee #Business #Economy #India #RBI Reserve #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Alia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan’s patriotic act strikes a perfect chord ...

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddharth Chaturvedi, gets his own film

Happy Easter: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor turn into eggs

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Indian Kids to Train With a LaLiga Club Every Year Under Scholarship P ...

Days After EC Rap Over 'Modi ki Sena' Comment, Army Again Finds Mentio ...

Procedural Impropriety Shown By CJI, Says SC Advocates On Record Assoc ...

Sunny Deol: Doing Action Comes Naturally to Me, I Don't Think Age Will ...

IPL 2019: RR VS DC, Can Rajasthan Continue To Win Under Their New Capt ...

Delhi Court Directs CBI to Give Closure Report Documents of Missing JN ...

Jio Launches Interactive Cricket Play Concept With a New Jio Cricket S ...

Uber Wins $1 Billion Investment From Toyota, SoftBank Fund

The Tech and Auto Show, EP 80: Ducati Scrambler 800, Huawei P30 Pro, M ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Za ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Lok Sabha election: Infrastructure, belief and Raj Narain's words expl ...

Death of 23-year-old engineering student in Karnataka's Raichur: In su ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.