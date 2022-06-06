RBI releases standard asset provisioning norms for upper layer NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6 said that upper-layer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have to keep 0.25 percent provision for the funded amount outstanding in the case of individual housing loans and loans to small and micro enterprises, while releasing norms on standard assets provisioning for such shadow lenders.

A standard asset is one which does not disclose any problems and does not carry more than normal risk attached to the business.

Further, for housing loans extended at teaser rates, upper layer NBFCs need to provide 2 percent of the funded outstanding amount, which will decrease to 0.40 percent after one year from the date on which the rates are reset at higher rates, if the accounts remain standard, the RBI said in a release.

Upper-layer NBFCs would need to provide 0.75 percent of their outstanding exposure for advances to residential housing and one percent of that given to the real estate sector outside of residential housing, the central bank said. Provisions for restructured advances will be in accordance to the applicable prudential norms for restructuring of advances.

For all other loans and advances not included in the above categories, including loans to medium enterprises, upper layer NBFCs will have to provide 0.40 percent of their outstanding exposure.

These guidelines shall be effective from October 1.

The RBI issued guidelines on April 19 for loans and advances by NBFCs and the disclosures they are required to make under what it called a scale-based regulatory framework.

The RBI said the aggregate exposure of an upper layer NBFC, which is in the top category, to any entity must not exceed 20 percent of its capital base, although this limit can be enhanced to 25 percent with board approval. The aggregate exposure to a group of connected entities will be limited to 25 percent of the capital base for all upper layer NBFCs.

The central bank aims to tighten the regulatory norms for NBFCs, especially after the systemic risks posed by the fallout of the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. crises.