RBI releases minutes of meeting for 14th MPC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the minutes of the 14th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

Many members of the committee acknowledged that while inflation was softened, a “wait and watch” approach would be appropriate. The MPC also acknowledged a sharp fall in food and crude oil prices, while staying optimistic on growth.

The decision was made upon a review of the surveys conducted by the Reserve Bank to gauge consumer confidence, households’ inflation expectations, the corporate sector performance, credit conditions, the outlook for the industrial, services and infrastructure sectors, and the projections of professional forecasters.

Chetan Ghate noted that there was a substantial, though unanticipated, reversal in the price of oil, a strengthening of the Rupee by close to 4.6 percent from October 5 to December 4.

"Food inflation also fell to -0.1 percent in October. If oil and food prices stay lower for longer, this will help inflationary expectations taper. However, given the buoyancy in oil, and the risks of imported inflation from movements in the exchange rate, both variables need to be carefully watched," he said.

He concluded by saying, “With both the inflation and growth numbers having developed ‘soft-spots’, the appropriate risk-management approach at the current juncture would be to ‘wait and watch’.”

Viral Acharya said, “First, food inflation has had an unexpectedly large collapse, again in vegetables and fruits.”

“Secondly, international crude oil prices that had been simmering to levels above $85 per barrel also crashed dramatically – by close to 30 percent,” he said.

This resulted, “in an extraordinary downward revision in the Reserve Bank’s 12-month ahead inflation outlook,” though he said that several upside risks remain.

These include the volatility of food inflation, the uncertainty surrounding crude oil prices, the persistently upside of inflation excluding food and fuel, the high input cost pressures for firms and a risk of a fiscal slippage at the centre and/or state levels .

He also concluded by saying, “On balance, given the relatively short period of time over which inflation has softened, it is important to wait and watch.”

Urjit Patel also presented a similar case, also accounting for the “likely staggered impact of HRA revisions by state governments.”

“Although the inflation trajectory has been revised downwards, several uncertainties persist, especially about the medium-term outlook of food inflation and oil prices,” he said. ”Incoming data should help clear the haziness and enable better assessment of the inflation outlook, especially regarding the permanence of the current softness in inflation prints.”

The decision to keep the repo rate unchanged was unanimously voted by all the members of the MPC.