    RBI releases framework for geo-tagging of payment system touchpoints; here’s what it says

    The RBI had first mentioned the plan to launch a framework for geo-tagging of physical payment acceptance infrastructure in the Monetary Policy Statement released on October 8, 2021.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 07:25 PM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had mentioned that deepening digital payments penetration across the country was a priority area for financial inclusion.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 25 released a framework for geo-tagging of payment system touchpoints. Geo-tagging refers to capturing the geographical coordinates of payment touchpoints deployed by merchants to receive payments from their customers.

    According to the central bank, this framework is intended to ensure that there is a robust payment acceptance infrastructure with multiple types of touchpoints across India, available and accessible at all times.

    Banks and non-bank payment system operators need to capture and maintain geographical coordinates for all payment touchpoints, the RBI framework says.

    Both banks and non-banks need to maintain a registry with accurate location of all payment touchpoints across the country that should include merchant-related information and payment acceptance infrastructure details.

    Besides, banks and non-banks need to report information on payment touchpoints to the RBI through the Centralised Information Management System (CIMS) of RBI, the framework said.

    “Capturing the accurate location of existing payment system touchpoints / acceptance infrastructure (hereinafter referred to as payment touchpoints), is essential to upscaling and chalking out intervention strategies,” the RBI had said.

    How does it work?

    In a geo-tagging infrastructure, the geographical coordinates (latitude and longitude) of payment touchpoints deployed by merchants to receive payments from their customers are captured. According to the RBI, geo-tagging has several benefits including providing insights on regional penetration of digital payments, monitoring infrastructure density across different locations, identifying scope for deploying additional payment touchpoints, facilitating focused digital literacy programmes.

    The central bank had focussed on the setting up of Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) to encourage deployment of acceptance infrastructure, and creating additional touchpoints is a step in this direction.
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 07:24 pm
