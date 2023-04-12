 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI releases draft rules on penal charges related to loans

Apr 12, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 12 issued draft rules on penal charges related to loan accounts.

Issuing the rules the RBI said that the quantum of penal charges shall be proportional to the defaults/ non-compliance of material terms and conditions of loan contract beyond a threshold.

The apex bank further said that this threshold is to be determined by the REs and shall not be discriminatory within a particular loan or product category.

Further, RBI said that the penal charges in case of loans sanctioned to individual borrowers, for purposes other than business, shall not be higher than the penal charges applicable to non-individual borrowers.