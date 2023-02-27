RBI releases compendium on measures taken during COVID-19. Read on

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 27 released a compendium on business continuity measures undertaken by the central bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex bank, in a press release, highlighted a number of initiatives like the bio-bubble arrangement for its employees, the formation of the Kamath committee for recommendations on financial parameters, the announcement of a secondary market G-sec acquisition programme (G-SAP) and several other measures it undertook during the pandemic.

"To tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic, RBI mobilised a cross-functional response for the economy and the financial sector, supporting its employees, and other stakeholders," the central bank said.

The compendium includes the details of RBI’s measures, both conventional and unconventional, which were undertaken during the pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

"The effort was to be proactive and innovative while remaining on guard to preserve financial stability," the apex bank informed.

Moneycontrol News