RBI rejigs portfolios of deputy governors as Viral Acharya demits office

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) redistributed portfolios among its three deputy governors with effect from July 24, after Viral Acharya served his last day at the central bank.

Acharya, who resigned from the post of deputy governor six months before his term was scheduled to end, oversaw key portfolios including the Monetary Policy Department, Financial Stability Unit and Financial Markets Regulation.

The Monetary Policy Department will now be under BP Kanungo, while Financial Stability Unit has been given to MKJain. NS Vishwanathan will oversee the Financial Markets Operations and Financial Markets Regulation departments.

Acharya had joined RBI on January 23, 2017. There was speculation that he would follow former governor Urjit Patel's footsteps and leave the central bank following the latter's resignation on December 10, 2018.

In his two-and-half-year stint at RBI, Acharya voiced opinions on critical matters and stood his ground especially when it came to the central bank's independence.

Earlier this month, Deputy Governor Vishwanathan was re-appointed for a year.

Acharya told Moneycontrol that he decided to leave six months early due to 'unavoidable personal reasons'. He said: "For now I am sticking to my school teacher's advice: When your work speaks for itself, do not interrupt."