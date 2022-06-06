English
    RBI rejects reports claiming plan to replace Mahatma Gandhi's face on currency notes

    There is no such proposal under consideration, the central bank clarified.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India on June 6 said there are no plans to replace the picture of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on the currency notes.

    There is no such proposal under consideration, the central bank clarified.

    "There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," RBI's Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal said.

    The statement comes a day after reports in several publications said, citing sources, that the Finance Ministry and the RBI were considering to add the images of country's late-former president APJ Abdul Kalam and Bengal's cultural icon Rabindranath Tagore on a new series of banknotes.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
