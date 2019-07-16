App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI rejects proposed appointment of ex-interim CEO, other on Religare's board

Religare had approved to appoint Ashwani Mehta as the non-executive non-independent director of the company on November 20, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Religare Enterprises said July 16 that the Reserve Bank of India has rejected proposed appointment of two persons to the company's board of directors. "The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated July 15, 2019 has communicated that the company's request for appointment of Ashok Mehta and Ashwani Mehta as non-executive non-independent directors has not been acceded to," Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Ashok Mehta has served as the interim chief executive officer of the company in the past.

Religare had approved to appoint Ashwani Mehta as the non-executive non-independent director of the company on November 20, 2018. Ashwani is an MS in general surgery and is one of the pioneers to start laparoscopic surgery in northern India.

Close

In June, the company's group chief executive officer (CEO) Milind Narendra Patel had resigned from his post which he had assumed in August 2018, after stepping down of Ashok Mehta as the interim CEO.

related news

Patel continues as the group CEO, serving the notice period as per the company policies.

The embattled financial conglomerate has been trying to tide over the issues surfaced during the time of erstwhile promoter brothers -- Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh -- in the company with a new management team on board.

In May, the company had said the new management will ensure good governance and accountability and termed the allegations made by its former chief Sunil Godhwani as an attempt to divert attention from fraudulent transactions.

According to the company's website, the firm currently has five independent directors on its board.

Shares of Religare on Tuesday closed 5 per cent down at Rs 39.90 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #Business #Religare Enterprises #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.