RBI regulations apply to both public and private sector banks, says govt

The regulations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has framed will apply to public and private sector banks equally, the union government told Parliament, as per a report by the Business Standard.

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla gave a written reply in the Upper House saying perpetration of frauds is not related to the ownership structure. “Fraud is an act of commission and the regulatory measured instituted by RBI apply equally to both public and private sector banks.”

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told the Rajya Sabha that currently the government is not considering privatizing of public sector banks.

In a public speech last month, RBI governor Urjit Patel had complained that the regulatory body lacks the power of taking action against public sector banks when they are at fault.

The governor asked for an ownership-neutral regulation, saying RBI had very “limited authority” when pitted against public sector banks since it had no power to make any changes to the boards or force a merger.

Officials of the ministry told BS that the Banking Regulation Act 1949, which gives RBI the power of the regulator and supervisor, keeps both the banks on the same level.

Shukla told Rajya Sabha, “RBI has apprised that there are no ‘systematic irregularities’ in the banking sector in India, though banks may currently be faced with some transient operational issues in their functioning.”

The government had doubts, after the PNB fraud, if the RBI was exercising its regulatory power under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act to detect the scam.

RBI told the centre the guidelines it had issued to the banks to institutionalise effective internal controls would be helpful in bringing the incidents of frauds to a bare minimum.

Despite a set audit infrastructure in place, the PNB fraud happened due to the failure of the lines of defence set by the government and the regulator, RBI said.

The centre feels the RBI has powers to direct the banks, audit their books, decide policy on their loans, changes in management and to approve appointments and removal of internal auditors, according to the act.

The centre said, after assessing RBI's reply on the fraud, "In case of PNB, there has been a failure of all lines of defence resulting in the perpetration of such large value fraud, despite an elaborate audit infrastructure being operational in the bank.”