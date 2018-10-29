RBI refused Rana Kapoor's tenure extension over compliance, governance issues: Report

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) found corporate governance issues and serious lapses in the functioning of Yes Bank, which is believed to be one of the reasons why it did not reappoint CEO and MD of the private lender, Rana Kapoor.

According to a Mint report, RBI observed that compliance failure and persistent governance was seen in the bank's "highly irregular credit management practices".

The central bank made critical observations of the private bank's MD and CEO and his management. It observed that other than compliance and governance, there were serious violations of statutory and regulatory guidelines over the past three years, by the bank despite corrective actions. This led to RBI's regulatory discomfort with the role of the incumbent MD and CEO in management and superintendence of the bank's affairs, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

RBI had cut short Kapoor’s tenure to January 31, 2019, rejecting the request made by the bank's board to extend his term by three years. It asked the board to draw up a succession plan.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank's board has recommended clawing back bonuses paid to Kapoor for the two years until March 31, 2016, taking into account RBI's observations. The bank said that it will not propose any bonus for two fiscals between 2016-18.

The bank's selection committee has finalised a list of over 12 potential candidates for the post. Management consulting firm Korn Ferry was roped in to assist with the process. Former Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairman TS Vijayan and former State Bank of India chairman OP Bhatt were roped in as external experts to identify potential candidates.

Yes Bank has about Rs 2.23 trillion in deposits and extended loans and advances of up to Rs 2.40 trillion as of September.