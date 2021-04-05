RBI redistributes deputy governor portfolios post BP Kanungo’s exit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 5 redistributed the portfolios of the deputy governors following the retirement of deputy governor BP Kanungo. Kanungo used to handle most number of portfolios including currency management, external investments and operations, department of government and bank accounts, information technology, payments and settlements, foreign exchange, internal debt management and right to information.

These portfolios have been reassigned to other deputy governors.

Kanungo retired on April 2. RBI has four deputy governor posts of which one has fallen vacant due to Kanungo's retirement.

According to the RBI statement, M K Jain will handle co-ordination, Central Security Cell, Consumer Education and Protection Department, Department of Information Technology, Department of Supervision, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Human Resource Management Department, Premises Department, Rajbhasha Department, Right to Information (RIA) Division and Secretary’s Department.

Also, M D Patra will handle Corporate Strategy and Budget Department, Department of Economic and Policy Research, Department of External Investments & Operations, Department of Government and Bank Accounts, Department of Statistics and Information Management, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Financial Markets Operations Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Financial Stability Unit, International Department and Monetary Policy Department.

Further, M Rajeshwar Rao has been assigned Corporate Strategy and Budget Department, Department of Economic and Policy Research, Department of External Investments & Operations, Department of Government and Bank Accounts, Department of Statistics and Information Management, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Financial Markets Operations Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Financial Stability Unit, International Department and Monetary Policy Department.

The portfolio realignment will come into effect from April 5, the RBI said.