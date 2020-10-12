RBI reallocates deputy governor portfolios; Rajeshwar Rao in charge of regulation and inspection

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejigged the portfolios of deputy governors following the appointment of M Rajeshwar Rao as the new deputy governor. The recently appointed deputy governor, who was appointed following the retirement of NS Vishwanathan, has been given the charge of department of regulation, inspection, enforcement, legal and risk monitoring.

Last week, the appointments committee of the Cabinet has cleared the name of M Rajeswar Rao for the post of RBI deputy governor, the government said in a release on October 7. With this, the RBI now has four deputy governors. The other three are BP Kanungo, MK Jain and MD Patra. Vishwanathan’s vacancy was filled after a delay of six months.

According to the central bank’s website, Kanungo will handle the most number of portfolios. These include co-ordination, currency management, external investments and operations, department of government and bank accounts, information technology, payments and settlements, foreign exchange, internal debt management and right to information.

Jain will be in charge of eight portfolios including central security, corporate strategy and budget department, consumer education and protection department, supervision, financial inclusion and human resources.

Patra will handle the crucial monetary policy department, department of economic and policy research, deposit insurance and credit guarantee, department of statistics, financial markets and international department and financial stability unit.

Rajeshwar Rao is a seasoned central banker. His present responsibilities as executive director include financial markets operation department and international department, and internal debt management department. Prior to taking over as the ED, Rao was serving as the chief general manager, financial markets operations department. According to the RBI website, Rao has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from University of Cochin. He is also a Certificated Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. Rao joined the RBI in 1984 and as a career central banker has exposure in various aspects of central bank functioning. Previously, Rao has held charge of the risk monitoring department. He has also worked as the Banking Ombudsman, New Delhi and at the RBI's regional offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi.