 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

RBI rate moves now less Fed dependent; bullish banks, insurance, cement, consumption: ASK’s Bharat Shah

Santosh Nair
Apr 19, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

Bharat Shah, executive director, ASK Investments speaks to Moneycontrol spoke on monetary policy, banking crisis interest rates, preferred sectors, how to deal with information overload, and his filters for investing in companies

Bharat Shah, executive director, ASK Investments

We are at the cusp of the greatest ever economic expansion in India’s history, says Bharat Shah, executive director, ASK Investment Managers. And this is not merely in terms of the rate of growth compared to the rest of the world, or compared to past growth rates, but also when measured by the quality of growth, its sheer breadth and scalability, he says.

“India’s challenges are mostly external, not within. We managed to emerge from the pandemic well but over the last year, the hurdles have been mainly in the form of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the resulting impact on supply chain and commodity prices, pandemic-related disruption in China, strong dollar because of repeated rate hikes by the US, and recently the turmoil in the banking sector in US and Europe,” he told Moneycontrol in a freewheeling chat. Shah spoke on monetary policy, banking crisis interest rates, preferred sectors, how to deal with information overload, and his filters for investing in companies. Edited excerpts:

On Fed’s dilemma

I don’t think we have seen the worst of the banking crisis yet. That is because real interest rates are still negative because of high inflation. The western world, the US in particular, is now paying for monetary policy sins of the past.