Enhanced transaction limit of Rs 500 for offline payments comes into force

RBI had issued the ‘Framework for Facilitating Small Value Digital Payments in Offline Mode’ in January 2022

The Reserve Bank of India on August 24 enhanced the transaction limit to Rs 500 from Rs 200 for offline small-value digital payments, a few days after the central bank announced the decision during its bi-monthly policy review.

The policy update comes under Section 10(2) read with Section 18 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (Act 51 of 2007) and shall come into effect immediately, the RBI said.

Follow our LIVE Markets coverage here

In January 2022, the RBI issued the "Framework for Facilitating Small Value Digital Payments in Offline Mode" allowing offline payments up to Rs 200 per transaction, subject to an overall limit of Rs 2,000. The move was aimed at pushing digital transactions in rural and semi-urban areas.

An offline digital payment means a transaction that does not require internet or telecom connectivity. Small value digital payments in offline mode can be done using the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and UPI Lite.

Under the offline mode, payments can be carried out face-to-face (proximity mode) using any channel or instrument like cards, wallets, and mobile devices. These transactions will not require an additional factor of authentication (AFA), the Reserve Bank of India said, adding that since the transactions are offline, alerts (by way of SMS and/or e-mail) will be received by the customer after a time lag.

The limit increase was proposed on August 10. This was done with a view that many restaurant bills or ride-hailing payments often exceed Rs 200 and the payment limit being set at Rs 200 automatically restricted the potential to use the platform more widely and frequently.

The central bank in policy said by removing the need for two-factor authentication for small value transactions, these channels enable faster, reliable, and contactless mode of payments for everyday small value payments, transit payments etc.

In August 2020, the central bank proposed to allow a pilot scheme for small value payments in off-line mode with built-in features for safeguarding interest of users, liability protection.

After this, it conducted pilot tests of innovative technology that enables retail digital payments even in situations where internet connectivity is low / not available (offline mode).

Three pilots were successfully conducted under the Scheme in different parts of the country during the period from September 2020 to June 2021 involving small-value transactions covering a volume of 2.41 lakh for value Rs 1.16 crore.

Later in October 2021, it proposed to introduce a framework for carrying out retail digital payments in offline mode across the country.