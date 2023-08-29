RBI puts restrictions on two co-operative banks

The Reserve Bank of India said the banks will continue to undertake business with restrictions till their financial position improves.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 29 said it has imposed restrictions on Ajantha Urban Co-operative Bank and Purvanchal Co-operative Bank from the close of business on August 29.

These directions shall remain in force for a period of six months.

The banks cannot grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, the RBI said.

It also said that they should not enter into any compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI direction, the release added.

The banks should not conduct these activities without prior approval of the central bank in writing.

Both banks have to display a copy of the RBI's directions on their websites or premises for perusal by the public.

However, the RBI said considering the bank's present liquidity position, no amount from the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn, but are allowed to set off loans against deposits subject to the conditions stated in the above RBI directions.

The depositors of the banks are eligible to receive deposit insurance claims of their deposits up to Rs 5 lakh in the same capacity and in the same right, from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.

These guidelines are applicable to both banks.

Further, the central bank said the banks will continue to undertake business with restrictions till their financial position improves.

“The Reserve Bank may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances,” the release added.