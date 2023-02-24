RBI puts deposit withdrawal restrictions on five co-operative banks

The RBI said the banks cannot accept fresh deposits or give loans without prior approval of the central bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed business restrictions on five cooperative banks with effect from February 24 citing weak financial conditions.

These banks are HCBL Co-operative Bank Ltd, Uravakonda Co-operative Town Bank Ltd, Adarsh Mahila Nagari Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Shimsha Sahakara Bank Niyamitha and Shankarrao Mohite Patil Sahakari Bank Ltd.

The RBI said the banks cannot accept fresh deposits or give loans without prior approval of the central bank. The RBI has imposed partial deposit withdrawal restrictions on three of these banks and complete restrictions on the other two.

The central bank said eligible depositors would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount up to Rs 5 lakh based on submission of willingness by the depositors concerned. The issue of the directions by the RBI should not be construed as cancellation of banking licenCe by RBI, the central bank said in a release.

Also, these banks will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till their financial position improves, the RBI said. In recent years, the RBI has cracked down on weak cooperative banks and has cancelled permits of a few banks.