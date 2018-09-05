RBI pulls up bank chiefs for gaps in their SWIFT systems: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sent show cause notices to several banks for not fixing faults in their SWIFT systems, according to an Economic Times report.

SWIFT is the global financial messaging service, the wrongful use of which led to the biggest banking sector scam in Punjab National Bank (PNB), allegedly perpetrated by diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The central bank had sent a confidential directive to bank CEOs after the scam was unearthed in February ordering them to adopt measures to curb such frauds. After finding out that many banks have still not fully implemented the measures, RBI has pulled up bank chiefs to explain the delay.

The PNB fraud, though discovered only a few months ago, had been going on for years. It was undetected because PNB’s SWIFT system was not linked to its core banking system (CBS). The network was used by some officials to issue unauthorised Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) to raise finance abroad.

In its show cause letters, RBI pointed out that at least 25 banks had lapses in their systems. A source told ET that there is a degree of paranoia in the entire sector ever since the scam. “Banks have been told to follow a two-step authentication for large value transactions. Some of these measures may slow down a bank. But that’s the price you pay after a scam,” the source added.

The banks were instructed to ensure that no SWIFT message is sent without ascertaining that linked transaction has reflected in the bank’s accounting system (CBS). They were also directed to put in place a direct processing between banks' CBS and SWIFT messaging system by April 30.

The RBI sent a detailed timeline to banks for implementing about 20 controls related to SWIFT messaging. The lenders had to make sure that all corporate customers have their fund and non-fund based limits set and reviewed by the risk management division every week.

The central bank also asked banks to put in place systems that would alert authorities every time there is a breach of any control limits or an unusual feature in transactions. SWIFT transactions have to be audited for any anomaly.

Lenders had to comply with many of these instructions with immediate effect, while others were to be implemented by June-end. As an immediate result of the scam, LoUs were banned.