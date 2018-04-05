RBI proposes fund based working capital to improve banks' credit discipline

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a minimum loan amount in fund-based working capital to help banks cushion against large loan defaults.

Given the rise of non-performing assets (NPAs) in corporate portfolios, RBI has stipulated this to promote higher credit discipline among banks.

With a view to promoting greater credit discipline among working capital borrowers, it has proposed to stipulate a minimum level of 'loan component' in fund-based working capital finance for larger borrowers, RBI said in its sectoral development announcements after the policy meet.

Writing off bad loans is a regular exercise conducted by banks to clean up their balance sheets inter-alia for tax benefits and capital optimisation, as per the RBI regulations.

However, borrowers of such written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment. Recovery of such dues takes place on an ongoing basis under various laws, including Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and debt recovery tribunals.