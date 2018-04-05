App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI proposes fund based working capital to improve banks' credit discipline

It is proposed to stipulate a minimum level of 'loan component' in fund based working capital finance for larger borrowers, RBI said

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a minimum loan amount in fund-based working capital to help banks cushion against large loan defaults.

Given the rise of non-performing assets (NPAs) in corporate portfolios, RBI has stipulated this to promote higher credit discipline among banks.

With a view to promoting greater credit discipline among working capital borrowers, it has proposed to stipulate a minimum level of 'loan component' in fund-based working capital finance for larger borrowers, RBI said in its sectoral development announcements after the policy meet.

Writing off bad loans is a regular exercise conducted by banks to clean up their balance sheets inter-alia for tax benefits and capital optimisation, as per the RBI regulations.

However, borrowers of such written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment. Recovery of such dues takes place on an ongoing basis under various laws, including Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and debt recovery tribunals.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #NPA #RBI

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.