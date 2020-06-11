RBI proposes capping bank promoters' CEO term at 10 years

The Reserve Bank of India on June 11 released a discussion paper on governance in commercial banks wherein it proposed tenure limits for promoters of banks to hold CEO or whole-time director positions.

According to the paper, a major shareholder/promoter may continue as CEO or whole-time director for 10 years. After the term ends, the individual must transition to professional management in the spirit of corporate governance.

"However, a CEO or whole-time director of a bank, who is not a promoter or major shareholder, may hold office for 15 consecutive years," the paper stated.

From the date when RBI issues final guidelines, any CEO or whole-time director who has completed their tenure as mentioned above will have two years or up to the expiry of current tenure to appoint a successor.

The central bank has also sought views on the same by July 15.