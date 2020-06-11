App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI proposes capping bank promoters' CEO term at 10 years

The central bank has also sought views on the same by July 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India on June 11 released a discussion paper on governance in commercial banks wherein it proposed tenure limits for promoters of banks to hold CEO or whole-time director positions.

According to the paper, a major shareholder/promoter may continue as CEO or whole-time director for 10 years. After the term ends, the individual must transition to professional management in the spirit of corporate governance.

"However, a CEO or whole-time director of a bank, who is not a promoter or major shareholder, may hold office for 15 consecutive years," the paper stated.

Close

From the date when RBI issues final guidelines, any CEO or whole-time director who has completed their tenure as mentioned above will have two years or up to the expiry of current tenure to appoint a successor.

related news

The central bank has also sought views on the same by July 15.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 08:49 pm

tags #Banks #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 survivor

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 survivor

Oil prices slump 7% as coronavirus-related demand concerns resurface

Oil prices slump 7% as coronavirus-related demand concerns resurface

Barring a few glitches, TCS AGM — a virtual first in India — more or less smooth

Barring a few glitches, TCS AGM — a virtual first in India — more or less smooth

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.