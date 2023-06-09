RBI post-policy Q&A | Here is what the governor, deputy governors said on liquidity, growth and CBDC

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee kept the key short-term lending rate, or repo rate, unchanged at 6.5 percent.

On June 8, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its meeting, kept the key short-term lending rate, or repo rate, unchanged at 6.5 percent in line with expectations but sounded cautious about a likely uptick in the inflation print.

In the post-policy press conference, the RBI governor and deputy governors shed some light on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), growth, and banks being cautious about the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction.

Here is what they said on important issues at the Q&A session. Edited excerpts:

When can we expect the public launch of CBDC, and when could the public start using it?

We do not have any specific date in mind. We have said earlier also that it will be gradual and calibrated because we would like to assess the impact first, and then go ahead with the policy of ‘learn, as we go’. As of now, our plan is that there should be one million customers by end-June 2023. Secondly, we are planning to have its interoperability with the UPI/QR code.

How much of the Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back so far? How much of it was exchanged, and how much came in as deposits?

As of March 31, 2023, there were a total of 3.62 lakh crore of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation. After the announcement of withdrawal, so far about 1.8 lakh crore of Rs 2,000 notes have come back, which is roughly about half of the Rs 2,000 notes in circulation.

Regarding how much of these came in through exchange and how much through deposits, this requires reconciliation because we find that there is some amount of overlap in reporting and we want to avoid any possibility of double counting. However, broadly, on a provisional basis, I can say that about 85 percent of the Rs 2,000 notes have come back as deposits into bank accounts.

On variable rate reverse repo auction & call money rates

The target of the Monetary Policy is the policy repo rate, which is 6.5 percent. What we would like to see is that the overnight call rates are also aligned to 6.5 percent. Beyond that, it is a function of day-to-day fluctuations or week-to-week fluctuations in the overall liquidity situation.

So, we expect and would like the overnight call rates to be aligned with the policy rate. Whether there is a preference for V-RR or V-RRR that depends on the prevailing situation in the market. As we have done over the last four days, we will remain nimble, remain flexible, and act swiftly. I have also said in my statement and also mentioned in my opening remarks that we will do two-sided operations as per requirement.

Caution on VRRR by banks

The reason for caution among banks is that there is an imminent advance tax outflow, which is always sizable. And that will happen in the next week. So, they are holding back money for that purpose. But as you saw, we were persevering in our efforts, and the fact that we repeated our auctions indicated our purpose, which is what we wanted to convey.

It was therefore important to withdraw that excess liquidity so that the deposit rate and lending rate shuffling that was happening were more aligned with the interest rate cycle. That is why we have withdrawn Rs 1.5 lakh crore so far. As the governor pointed out that is exactly why we withdrew liquidity.

Unauthorised forex platforms

There is a two-pronged approach to this (issue). One is to build up levels of awareness. And for that purpose, the RBI not only issues those lists that say "unauthorised," but we also give you a list of authorised platforms.

The other thing that we do is that we interact very closely with the enforcement agencies and ministries like information technology and finance, and they are taking action on an ongoing basis. We are already hearing of various platforms being raided and assets seized. So action is taking place there.

The third line of action should be that the tech companies that are uploading those mobile apps, should apply caution and ensure that what they are uploading them in accordance with the laws of the land.

Will the RBI issue new Rs 1,000 notes? Will the Rs 500 notes also see the same fate as the Rs 2,000 notes?

I do not have any information on all these issues, and we are not thinking along those lines. Therefore, please do not (indulge in) any sort of speculation in the market. I would like to tell the general public through you not to speculate. As of now, I have no information, and we do not have any such idea.

Why not change the stance to neutral and have you pivoted? Last time, you stressed that this is a pause, not a pivot, but this time you did not mention that so should we interpret it as a pivot?

I would mention only if there were a change. So, it is a pause in this meeting of the MPC and I have not said anything about the pivot, so whatever I said in the last meeting that it is not a pivot, I reiterate that.

What would be the other factors that would see the MPC start cutting rates? Is there a level of real rate that will make it restrictive for the economy to keep growing?

I would like to mention that our monetary policy actions, as I have been saying time and again, are determined primarily by domestic conditions. We do not look at the actions of other central banks to determine our own. But yes, we do watch what other central banks are doing because that will have an impact on the financial sector situation, currency markets, and other aspects. But our actions are determined primarily by our domestic factors.

The RBI had introduced an incremental CRR. Do you think that is required at this point in time?

With regard to the incremental CRR (cash reserve ratio), that will depend on the situation. I do not want to speculate on what action we will take, but just keep in mind that we have mopped up Rs 1.5 lakh crore through our V-RRR auctions, and that process is already. We will see going forward.