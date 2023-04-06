RBI Policy: UPI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced the operation of pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks through unified payments interface (UPI).

Das, on April 6 said that this initiative will encourage innovation.

"UPI has transformed retail payments in India. UPI’s robustness has been leveraged to develop new products and features from time to time," Das said.

Further, highlighting that RuPay credit cards were permitted to be linked to UPI, Das said that the new proposal to permitting the operation of pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks through the UPI will encourage innovation.

