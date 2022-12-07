 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Policy | UPI to allow blocking funds for multiple auto-debits, BBPS expanded to non-recurring payments

Priyanka Iyer
Dec 07, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

UPI currently includes functionality to process payment mandates for recurring as well as single-block-and-single-debit transactions. The new facility will enable a customer to block funds in his/her account for specific purposes, which can be debited whenever needed.

Representative image

The scope of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions will be expanded to allow 'single-block-and-multiple-debits', the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said as part of monetary policy announcements on December 7.

"This will significantly enhance the ease of making payments for investments in securities including through the Retail Direct platform as well as e-commerce transactions," Das said in his statement.

Meaning, customers can now allot a certain amount to a specific purpose or merchant by giving their consent. For future transactions, money can be debited by the merchant without the additional requirement of authentication, making payments faster.

For example, a customer can authorise a cumulative amount of Rs 10,000 at once for an e-commerce platform. They can then place 10 different orders of say Rs 1,000 each. The order amount will now be auto-debited by the platform until the Rs 10,000 limit, without the need for additional authorisation.

"Besides e-commerce transactions, this will also make it easier to make payments for stock investments, food delivery, etc. This is in between prepaid and postpaid payments and gives comfort to customers as well as to the platform," said a payments industry source.