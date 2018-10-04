App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Policy: Rate hike customary, a lot more to deal with in the platter

In its last policy meeting, the RBI reverted to a 'neutral' stance and raised its benchmark repo rate. Since then, a lot has happened beyond inflation

Madhuchanda Dey


The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting is coming at a time when all constituents of financial markets are looking at direction and guidance from the central bank. So while the usual outlook on inflation and interest rates will be noted, of far greater importance will be RBI's take on currency, liquidity and crises at major financial institutions.


In its last policy meeting, the RBI went back to a 'neutral' stance and raised its benchmark repo rate. Since then, a lot has happened beyond inflation. The Indian currency has depreciated by close to 6.9 percent, crude has rallied, the US Fed has hiked rates, domestic liquidity has tightened, the government has reduced borrowing for the second half of the fiscal amid falling GST revenue, and a mini financial crisis has emerged after a major lender defaulted on its debt obligations. 


If the movement in the yield on the 10-year benchmark government security (g-sec) is any indicator to go by, the market is pricing in a small rate hike of 25 basis points.


1


Inflation – unlikely to overshoot in a hurry


In the previous policy deliberation on August 18, RBI had raised its inflation forecast to 4.8 percent for the second half of the fiscal. Despite the deficient monsoon and the recent hike in minimum support prices, the trajectory of inflation is unlikely to deviate from RBI's expectations, thanks to the base effect.


Headline inflation and core inflation have moderated in July and August.


2


However, the RBI would be mindful of emerging pressure points. Crude oil has been rallying and OPEC ruling out further output hikes and US sanctions on Iran could ensure firmness for crude for a while. This coupled with a weak rupee could exacerbate the imported inflation.


The other headwinds lurking in the horizon is the probable fiscal slippage - hike in minimum support prices (MSP) for a wide variety of crops, lower GST collection, launch of the national health insurance scheme, shortfall in disinvestment targets, capitalisation of PSU banks, and the list goes on.


But for the time being, inflation is unlikely to turn into a monster. The task at hand is clearly to manage the free fall in the currency and restore confidence in the economy.


Will RBI defend the rupee with a rate hike?


Trade wars, hikes in interest rates in the developed world, widening current account deficit on account of a rising crude and steady outflow of funds from the Indian debt market by foreign institutional investors have all contributed to the currency weakness.


3


However, seen in the context of our emerging market peer currencies, the movement in the rupee looks to be along expected lines. A number of measures have been already been announced to rein in current account deficit and it remains to be seen what kind of rate action RBI pursues to defend the currency.


The liquidity scenario beckons attention


4


The other area that warrants attention is liquidity. Liquidity in the banking system over the last 3 weeks has been in deficit and as on September 28, stood at Rs 40,531 crore. This is on account of continued intervention in the foreign exchange market to stabilize the rupee, higher festive demand, liquidity issues with NBFCs in the wake of a default by IL&FS and its entities, redemption pressures on mutual funds and quarter end demand by corporates.


In the system, incremental growth in credit continues to outpace incremental growth in deposits.


The RBI has announced measures, including OMOs (open market operations) and allowing a larger carve out from SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) up to 15 percent of NDTL from the earlier 13 percent for LCR (liquidity coverage ratio) which did provide some relief to the tight liquidity. The RBI has also announced additional OMO purchases of Rs 36,000 crore in October to further ease the liquidity conditions prevailing in the system.


While a section of the market is speculating about a reduction in cash reserve ratio, we feel RBI is unlikely to act in haste.


In recent times, the central bank has taken bold and decisive decisions in a numbers of areas and a shaken market is eagerly awaiting a decisive take of RBI on myriad issues tomorrow.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page.

First Published on Oct 4, 2018 04:35 pm

tags #Economy #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research

