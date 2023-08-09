RBI Policy: MPC may leave repo rate unchanged yet again, say bankers

Bankers said that the regulator is keeping a hawkish view on inflation and is carefully working on a wait-and-watch approach. `

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to opt for another rate pause on August 10 against the backdrop of continuing inflationary fears, bankers said. If that happens, this would be the third consecutive policy where the RBI maintains the status quo in key interest rates.

The RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent since February 2023, when the rate was raised from 6.25 percent to 6.5 percent. The central bank has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Also read: Banking Central | A letter from humble Tomato to the RBI Governor

Here, bankers said that the regulator is keeping a hawkish view on inflation and is carefully working on a wait-and-watch approach.

"The regulator is looking hawkishly at the inflation trends. As the monsoon pans out around the country and risks associated with El Nino increase, the central bank will keep a sharp eye on the trends," said Pralay Mondal, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), RBL Bank.

Inflation

For the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), the central bank has projected consumer price index (CPI) inflation at 5.1 percent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in his MPC speech on June 8, predicted inflation at 4.6 percent for the first quarter of FY24.

For the second quarter, the central bank estimated retail inflation to come in at 5.2 percent, while for the third quarter, it expects 5.4 percent, and for the last quarter of FY24, the apex bank expects inflation to be at 5.2 percent.

India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40 percent in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the RBI's 2-6 percent tolerance band for the first time in five months, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Also check: RBI expected to hold rates | Surging tomato prices to sour inflation forecast? | MPC meet

Food prices, which account for nearly half of the inflation basket, have soared in the last two months largely due to an erratic monsoon in the country, pushing tomato prices at wholesale markets up more than 1,400 percent in the past three months.

Here, bankers said that higher CPI numbers resulting in a rise in the prices of vegetables may fuel the central bank to work on a pause.

"Currently, inflation is at less than 5 percent, and some upside risk due to rising prices of vegetables and pulses can be seen. Hence, a pause is expected in the August MPC," said the CEO of a bank on condition of anonymity.

Global rate hikes

Globally, the US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 25 bps on July 23 and signalled another hike is at least on the table in the coming months amid a solid economy. The move nudged the rate to 5.5 percent, the highest level in 22 years.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank announced on July 27 a new rate increase of a quarter percentage point, bringing its main rate to 3.75 percent.

Here, bankers highlighted that due to high deposit accretion following the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, one can see no aggression in the RBI’s stance.

On August 1, the central bank said Rs 3.14 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes, or 88 percent in circulation, had returned to the banking system as of July 31. Consequently, the number of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as of the close of business on July 31 remained at Rs 0.42 lakh crore, the release said.

"Alongside the inflation numbers, which show us a picture of where the RBI may hold rates, deposit accretion in banks has been strong. A pause in August is expected, but we may see the central bank lowering rates by the end of the second quarter of FY24," said Ittira Davis, MD and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.