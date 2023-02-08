RBI Policy: Draft guidelines on levy of penal charges on loans in the works

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on February 8 said the central bank will issue draft guidelines for monitoring the penal charges levied by financial entities on consumers on loans.

“At present, regulated entities of the RBI are required to have a policy for levy of penal interest on advances. The regulated entities follow divergent practices on levying certain charges. In certain cases, these charges are found excessive,” Das said while announcing the monetary policy.

The RServe Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the key policy rate by 25 bps to 6.5 percent to support economic growth.

The move on the penal charges is intended to enhance transparency, reasonableness and consumer protection, Das said, adding that draft guidelines on the levy of penal charges will seek comments from stakeholders.

This is a breaking story. Please come back for updates.

Jinit Parmar is a correspondent based out of Mumbai covering banks, banking trends and more, tweets @jinitparmar10 #banks #bankingtrends #RBI