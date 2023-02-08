RBI Policy: Central bank plans to widen the scope of TReDS

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to expand the scope and acceptability of Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) among stakeholders, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy speech on February 8.

"It is now proposed to expand scope of TReDS by providing insurance facility for invoice financing, permitting all entities and institutions undertaking factoring business to participate as financiers in TReDS and permitting rediscounting of invoices," Das said.

TReDS is an electronic platform that enables numerous financiers to finance or discount the trade receivables of micro, small and mediu enterprises (MSMEs). These receivables may be owed by businesses and other purchasers such as government agencies and PSUs.

Major participants on TReDS are sellers, buyers and financiers.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.

