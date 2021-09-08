MARKET NEWS

English
RBI penalises two cooperative banks for rule violations

The RBI has been clamping down on wrongdoers in the co-operative banking industry aggressively in the last two years. It has issued over 200 directives and has cancelled the licences of six cooperative banks.

September 08, 2021 / 06:23 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RB) on 8 September said it has imposed monetary penalty on two cooperataive banks--Shikshak Sahakari Bank, Maharashtra and Swasakthi Mercantile Cooperative Urban Bank, Andhra Pradesh for violating prudential norms.

The RBI imposed Rs five lakhs on Swasakthi bank for violating norms for board of directors-UCBs and imposed Rs Fourty thousand on Shikshak Sahakari Bank for violating rules on rules related to membership of credit information companies, the RBI said.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said.

The RBI has been clamping down on wrongdoers in the co-operative sector  aggressively in the last two years. It has issued over 200 directives and has cancelled the licences of six cooperative banks.
