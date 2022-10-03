RBI penalises three cooperative banks for violating norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 3 imposed a monetary penalty on three Maharashtra-based cooperative banks for not complying with regulatory norms.

The central bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 18.50 lakh on Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank for accepting fixed deposits from other urban cooperative banks, despite being ineligible for the same, according to a release.

The RBI has also penalised Rajarambapu Sahakari Bank with a fine of Rs 28 lakh as the bank had not provided a direct link for its customers to lodge complaints, with a specific option to report unauthorised electronic banking transactions, on the home page of its website, the central bank said in a separate release. The bank had also not paid applicable interest on balance amounts lying in current accounts of deceased individual depositors or sole proprietorship concerns while making repayments to the claimants, said the central bank.

Additionally, the RBI has also imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank for reporting frauds with delay, according to another release.

In furtherance of the aforementioned violations, a notice was issued to each bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the RBI directions.

After considering the banks’ reply to the notice, additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, said the RBI.

All three actions are based on a deficiency in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the regulator added.

The RBI has been tightening its grip on regulated entities, specifically cooperative banks, to ensure that appropriate corporate governance practices and regulations are followed.

On July 20, an RBI committee recommended a four-tier regulatory framework for urban cooperative banks (UCBs) based on the size of deposits and their area of operations.

The bankruptcy of erstwhile Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) had prompted the regulator to announce tighter regulations for these lenders.