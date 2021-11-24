MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI penalises Tata Communications Payment Solutions, Appnit Technologies

It was observed that TCPSL was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on White Label ATM deployment targets and net-worth requirement, the RBI said.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 24 penalised two payment system operators -- Tata Communications Payment Solutions (TCPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications Ltd., and Appnit Technologies -- for lack of compliance with certain regulations.

The penalties -- Rs 2 crore on TCPSL and Rs 54.93 lakh on Appnit --  have been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 30 of the PSS Act, the RBI said in a press release.

These actions are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers, the central bank said.

It was observed that TCPSL was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on White Label ATM deployment targets and net-worth requirement, the RBI said.

Meanwhile, ATPL was non-compliant with the directions issued by the RBI on maintenance of escrow account balance and net-worth requirement.

Close

Related stories

As these were offences of the nature referred to in Section 26(6) of the PSS Act, notices were issued to the entities, the central bank said.

"After reviewing their written responses and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions were substantiated and warranted the imposition of monetary penalty," the RBI said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RBI #Tata Communications
first published: Nov 24, 2021 06:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.