RBI penalises Swagatam Marketing for changing management without its nod

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 22 imposed a penalty of Rs one lakh on Kolkata-based Swagatam Marketing Private Limited for changing the management without its approval.

The company, also a non-systemically important and non-deposit taking non-banking financial company, changed its management without the approval of the regulator and failed to adhere to the RBI directions, the central bank said in a release.

A notice was issued to the company asking it why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with directions. After considering the company’s reply and oral submissions, the RBI concluded that a monetary penalty was warranted, the release said.

The action was based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and was not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers, the banking regulator said.

The RBI has been tightening its grip on regulated entities, especially cooperative banks, to ensure corporate governance and regulations are followed to ensure financial stability and protection of depositors' interests.

On April 19, the RBI issued guidelines for loans and advances by NBFCs and the disclosures they are required to make under what it called a four-layer scale-based regulatory framework.