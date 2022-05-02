RBI penalises Shree Kadi Nagarik Sahakari Bank for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 2 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 4 lakh on Gujarat-based Shree Kadi Nagarik Sahakari Bank for contravention of certain directions issued by the regulator.

An inspection revealed that the bank had sanctioned loans to trusts or firms in which one of the bank’s directors or a relative of one of the bank’s directors had an interest, the RBI said in a release. That apart, the bank had sanctioned credit facility to individuals where relatives of the bank’s directors stood as guarantor, had sanctioned credit facility to a stockbroker, and had made a donation to a trust where a relative of one of the directors of the bank was a trustee.

The contravention pertains to “‘Loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms/concerns in which they are interested, ‘Loans and advances to directors, etc- directors as surety/guarantors- Clarification’, ‘Bank Finance against Shares and Debentures- UCBs’ and ‘Donations to Trusts and Institutions where Directors, their relatives hold position or are interested,” the central bank said.

This penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in the RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Sections 46 (4) (i) and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the central bank said.





