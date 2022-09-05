RBI penalises Rani Laxmibai Urban Co-operative Bank for rule violation

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 5 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Uttar Pradesh-based Rani Laxmibai Urban Co-operative Bank for violating norms pertaining to the supervisory action framework (SAF).

An inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2020, revealed, inter alia, non-adherence of specific directions issued to the bank by RBI under SAF, the central bank said in a release. Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for violation of the said directions, the RBI added.

After considering the bank's reply to the notice, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-adherence was substantiated and warranted the imposition of monetary penalty, the regulator said.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the central bank said.

The RBI has been tightening its grip on regulated entities, specifically cooperative banks, to ensure that appropriate corporate governance practices and regulations are followed.

The bankruptcy of erstwhile Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) had prompted the regulator to announce tighter regulations and increase scrutiny for these lenders. On August 29, the RBI penalised as many as eight cooperative banks across India for violating certain norms.

India’s cooperative banks have been riddled with crises for a while now. These entities have long struggled with a clutch of problems, including dual regulation, local political intervention, bad governance and fraud. While larger cooperative banks are governed by the RBI, the smaller ones—primary rural cooperative banks—continue to be under the control of state governments.

In February 2021, the RBI constituted an expert panel led by former deputy governor NS Vishwanathan to examine issues facing urban cooperative banks. The committee recommended a four-tier regulatory framework for urban cooperative banks based on the size of deposits and their area of operations, the RBI said on July 20.