RBI penalises Punjab & Sind Bank for rule violation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 3 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 27.50 lakhs on state-run Punjab & Sind Bank for non-compliance with certain directions for external benchmark-based lending.

The RBI’s supervisory evaluation revealed that the bank linked certain floating rate retail loans and floating rate loans to Micro and Small Enterprises, extended by it on or after October 01, 2019, to the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate, or MCLR, instead of an external benchmark, the central bank said in a statement.

MCLR is an internal reference rate for banks set by the RBI to help determine a minimum interest rate on various types of loans. It is the minimum rate at which banks can offer loans to end consumers.

This penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act), the RBI said.

The RBI’s action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the central bank said.

The RBI has been tightening its noose on regulated entities to ensure appropriate corporate governance practices and that norms are adhered to.