RBI penalises Ola Financial Services for violating norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 12 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.68 crore on Ola Financial Services, a subsidiary of mobility platform Ola, for violating prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) and know your customer (KYC) norms.

The Rs 1,67,80,000 penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the central bank said in a release.

Over the years, Ola Financial Services has launched new products in both lending and insurance businesses and also deepened its partnerships with the leading merchants in the ecosystem.

The RBI’s action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers, the banking regulator said.

The central bank has stepped up the scrutiny of regulated entities to ensure compliance with corporate governance norms and to protect the interest of depositors.

The regulator on July 11 penalised three cooperative banks for not adhering to certain guidelines. On July 8, Bank of India and Federal Bank were penalised for violating regulatory norms.