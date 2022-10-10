RBI penalises Kerala State Co-operative Bank for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 10 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 48 lakh on Kerala State Co-operative Bank for violating norms including one on gold loans.

The RBI’s inspection report found that the bank did not comply with regulations pertaining to which co-operative banks were permitted to hold shares in any other co-operative society, according to a release on the central bank’s website. Further, the bank also failed to comply with the RBI directions limiting the quantum of gold loans that could be granted under the bullet repayment option.

In furtherance to the same, notices were issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of the regulations, said the regulator.

Also read: RBI cancels Pune-based Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank’s licence

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance was substantiated and warranted monetary penalty, the release showed.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

The RBI has tightened the scrutiny of erring cooperative banks. In the past few years, it has clamped down on several erring cooperative banks. However, despite the regulator’s strict actions, cooperative banks continue to be susceptible to fraud and bad governance, putting thousands of depositors’ hard-earned money at risk.

In a separate release issued on October 10, the regulator cancelled the banking licence of Pune-based Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank as the lender does not have adequate capital and cannot pay its present depositors in full.

The lender did not have adequate earning prospects and failed to comply with regulations under the Banking Regulation Act, the RBI said in the press release. The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors, and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, the regulator added.