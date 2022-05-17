RBI penalises Kalupur Commercial Co-operative Bank for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 17 imposed a penalty of Rs 44 lakh on Ahmedabad-based The Kalupur Commercial Co-operative Bank for non-compliance of its directions.

Statutory inspections of the bank revealed that it had failed to pay interest on certain term deposits for the period they remained unclaimed after maturity, the RBI said in a release.

The bank had also failed to pay interest on deposits lying in the current accounts of deceased individual depositors/ sole proprietorship concerns and reported some frauds with delay to the RBI.

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI conferred under section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 56 of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act), the banking regulator said.

The RBI’s action is based on deficiency in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the central bank said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes