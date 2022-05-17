English
    RBI penalises Kalupur Commercial Co-operative Bank for rule violations

    The bank didn't flow its directions on interest rates for deposits and reporting mechanism of frauds, the RBI said in a release

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 17 imposed a penalty of Rs 44 lakh on Ahmedabad-based The Kalupur Commercial Co-operative Bank for non-compliance of its directions.

    Statutory inspections of the bank revealed that it had failed to pay interest on certain term deposits for the period they remained unclaimed after maturity, the RBI said in a release.

    The bank had also failed to pay interest on deposits lying in the current accounts of deceased individual depositors/ sole proprietorship concerns and reported some frauds with delay to the RBI.

    The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI conferred under section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 56 of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act), the banking regulator said.

    The RBI’s action is based on deficiency in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the central bank said.



    Tags: #monetary penalty #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: May 17, 2022 06:14 pm
