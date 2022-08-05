English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI penalises Indian Bank for violating fraud classification norms

    The central bank has stepped up the scrutiny of regulated entities to ensure compliance with norms to prevent consumer interests and to protect financial stability in the banking system

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 5 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 32 lakh on state-run Indian Bank for non-compliance of norms related to classification of frauds.

    The regulator’s statutory inspection report revealed that the bank failed to comply with guidance related to fraud classification, to the extent it furnished flash report to RBI in certain instances with delay, according to a release.

    Also read: RBI penalises two co-operative banks for rule violations

    The central bank has stepped up the scrutiny of regulated entities to ensure compliance with norms to prevent consumer interests and protect financial stability in the banking system.

    It had on July 4 fined private lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank for failing to adhere to loan and KYC (Know Your Customer) directives.

    Close

    Related stories

    Additionally, the RBI, on August 5, also imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 81.92 lakh on Bengaluru-based Jupiter Capital for violating norms related to submission of credit information to Central Repository of Information on Large Credits and submission of credit information data to Credit Information Companies, the regulator said in a separate release.

    Both the actions are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers, said the RBI.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Bank #monetary penalty #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 06:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.