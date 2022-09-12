RBI penalises G S Mahanagar Co-operative Bank for rule violation

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 12 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Mumbai-based G S Mahanagar Co-operative Bank for violating norms pertaining to maintenance of deposit accounts.

An assessment report of the RBI revealed that the bank had levied penal charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings bank accounts without notice to the customers and without providing one-month time for restoration of the minimum balance in the accounts, the banking regulator said in a statement.

Further, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the RBI directions, said the central bank.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, the additional submissions made by it and the oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI added.

However, the action is based on deficiency in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the regulator said.

The RBI has been tightening its grip on regulated entities, specifically cooperative banks, to ensure that appropriate corporate governance practices and regulations are followed.

The bankruptcy of erstwhile Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) had prompted the regulator to announce tighter regulations and increase scrutiny for these lenders.

India’s cooperative banks have been riddled with crises for a while now. These entities have long struggled with a clutch of problems, including dual regulation, local political intervention, bad governance and fraud. While larger cooperative banks are governed by the RBI, the smaller ones—primary rural cooperative banks—continue to be under the control of state governments.

In February 2021, the RBI constituted an expert panel led by former deputy governor NS Vishwanathan to examine issues facing urban cooperative banks. The committee recommended a four-tier regulatory framework for urban cooperative banks based on the size of deposits and their area of operations, the RBI said on July 20