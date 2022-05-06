RBI penalises Daimler Financial Services, KKR India Financial for delayed reporting of fraud

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 6 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on Daimler Financial Services and KKR India Financial Services for contravention of certain directions issued by the regulator.

An inspection revealed that the two lenders delayed reporting of fraud to the RBI, the central bank said in separate press releases.

The contravention pertains to non-compliance with the ‘Monitoring of Frauds in NBFCs (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016’ issued by RBI,” the releases showed.

The actions on both the lenders are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the central bank said.

The central bank is tightening the noose around non-banking finance companies, nudging them to opt for better corporate governance practices after shadow lenders like IL&FS and Dewan Housing Finance collapsed.