    RBI penalises Bilaspur Nagrik Sahakari Bank for violating norms

    The bank had not adhered to prudential inter-bank (gross) exposure limit, the RBI said in a release.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on May 23, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.50 lakh on Bilaspur Nagrik Sahakari Bank for contravention of certain directives issued by it.

    The bank had not adhered to the prudential inter-bank (gross) exposure limit, the RBI said in a release today. It had also not complied with the prudential inter-bank counter party limit in contravention of/non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on exposure norms, it said.

    After considering the bank's replies and oral submissions made during personal hearing,  the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, according to the release.

    This penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

    This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

    The RBI has been tightening its noose on regulated entities to ensure appropriate corporate governance practices and that norms are adhered to.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #monetary penalty #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: May 23, 2022 06:06 pm
