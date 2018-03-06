App
Mar 05, 2018 07:27 PM IST

RBI penalises Axis Bank, Indian Overseas Bank for not meeting NPA classification norms

RBI penalised the two banks for not complying with the central bank’s norms on classification of non-performing assets (NPAs) and know your customer (KYC).

Moneycontrol News
 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed penalties of Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore on Axis Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, respectively, for not complying with the central bank’s norms on classification of non-performing assets (NPAs) and know your customer (KYC).

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed, on February 27, 2018, a monetary penalty of ₹ 30 million on Axis Bank Limited (the bank) for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms…This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” the central bank said in two separate statements.

The statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2016, revealed, inter alia, violations of various regulations issued by RBI in the assessment of NPAs. Axis Bank has now reported divergence in classification of NPAs for two consecutive years.

For FY16, Axis Bank had reported a divergence of Rs 9,478 crore in classification of NPAs, which did not match with RBI’s classification. In the same period, ICICI Bank also disclosed similar divergences of Rs 5,105 crore and so did Yes Bank of Rs 4,176.70 crore.

In FY17, RBI yet again found divergences to the tune of Rs 5,633 crore in Axis Bank's classification of NPAs. Among other big banks that showed divergences in FY17 were State Bank of India (Rs 23,239 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 2,051 crore) and Yes Bank (Rs 6,355 crore).

Indian Overseas Bank violates KYC norms

“A fraud was detected in one of the branches of Indian Overseas Bank. The examination of the documents, including the bank’s internal inspection report, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on Know Your Customer (KYC) norms,” the RBI said about Indian Overseas Bank.

In both cases, based on the documents, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI.

“After considering the bank’s reply, oral and written submissions made in the personal hearing, as also the additional information and documents furnished, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions/ guidelines were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,” the central bank said.

tags #Axis Bank #ICICI Bank #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

