RBI ombudsmen should be fair, quick in addressing consumer complaints, says Das

Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India's ombudsmen and regulated entities should ensure that consumer complaints are resolved in a fair and quick manner, central bank governor Shaktikanta Das has said.

“First, the RBI ombudsmen and the regulated entities (REs) must identify the root causes of persisting customer complaints and take necessary systemic measures to correct them,” Das said at the Annual Conference of RBI Ombudsmen in Jodhpur on October 28.

The resolution of customer complaints by the REs and the RBI ombudsmen has to be fair and quick, he said.

The banking ombudsman is a senior official appointed by the RBI to redress customer complaints against deficiencies in certain banking services.

One can file a complaint with the ombudsman if the reply is not received from the bank within a month of the bank receiving or rejecting the complaint. Complainants can also approach the ombudsman if they are not satisfied with the bank’s reply.

Das said despite the RBI’s enhanced focus on customer service and consumer protection, he was “very concerned” to notice persistent grievances in some specific areas like mis-selling, lack of transparency in pricing, disproportionate service charges and very high penal rates.

He was referring to media reports and instances on social media of the use of strong-arm tactics.

Payment fraud through phishing, vishing, fake links and websites and remote-access apps are also a cause for concern, he said.

“What is of concern is that still a large number of complaints pertain to traditional banking,” Das said. “This calls for serious review of the working of the customer service and grievance redress mechanism in the regulated entities.”

The root cause of the persistence of such grievances should be analysed and corrective measures taken, Das said.

Even as the financial landscape evolves and transforms, the underlying principles for good customer service and customer protection—transparency, fair pricing, honest dealings, responsible business conduct, protection of consumer data and privacy—continue to be relevant, India’s top banker said.

At the same time, ombudsman offices should be sensitive and judicious in their approach.

Das acknowledged that the role demands exceptional vigilance and preparedness to identify speedily the causes of concern, novel modus operandi of frauds and address the issues.

Ombudsmen also need to strive harder to further reduce turnaround times without compromising on the quality of resolution.

There needs to be a proper and deep evaluation of the facts and evidence of a case to ensure a fair settlement, Das said.

“While we encourage our regulated entities to excel, we, too, must match their efforts and ensure timely and just resolution,” he added.