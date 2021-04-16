RBI okays re-appointment of Murali Natarajan as DCB Bank MD and CEO

Private sector lender, DCB Bank on Friday said it has received the approval form the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the re-appointment of Murali M. Natrajan as the Managing Director & CEO, for further period of one year from April 29, 2021.

The re-appointment as above is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank, the Bank said.

Natarajan was appointed as MD and CEO of DCB Bank in May, 2009. Prior to joining DCB, Natrajan has worked with foreign banks Standard Chartered and Citibank.

At StanChart, Natarajan served as the Global Head for SME banking. In November 2004, he was promoted as Head of Consumer Banking for India and Nepal overseeing various business including mortgages, wealth management, branches, ATMs, credit cards, personal loans and SME.

In 1989, he joined Citibank where he spent 14 years in various disciplines such as operations, credit, finance, product management and business management of consumer Banking.

DCB Bank reported a net profit of Rs 96.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. Its net profit was Rs 96.70 crore in the October-December period a year ago. DCB Bank's total income rose to Rs 1,023.86 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 990.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.96 percent of the total advances, compared to 2.15 percent at the end of the third quarter of previous fiscal. Net NPAs to net advances declined to 0.59 percent in October-December 2020 from 1.03 percent a year ago. Provisions other than tax and contingencies doubled to Rs 147.71 crore as against Rs 59 crore in the same quarter a year ago.