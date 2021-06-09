RBI okays three-year extension to Bandhan Bank’s Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as against 5 years sought
In the case of RBL Bank, too, the RBI had approved a lesser term compared with what the bank’s board approved. Ghosh’s original tenure ends on July 9, 2021.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared the re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank, but only for a period of three years, as against a five-year tenure approved by the bank’s board. It is not clear why the central bank decided on a three year-tenure.
“Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI LODR and in continuation of our letter dated November 02, 2020, we wish to inform that the Reserve Bank of India vide its communication dated June 08, 2021, has granted approval for re-appointment of Mr. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer ('MD&CEO') of the Bank, for a period of three years, with effect from July 10, 2021,” Bandhan Bank informed the stock exchanges on June 8.
On November 2, 2020, the lender’s board had approved a fresh five-year term for Ghosh at the helm of Bandhan Bank.
The central bank’s decision to not grant Ghosh the full tenure approved by the bank’s board follows a similar decision the RBI made last week to allow RBL Bank Chief Vishwavir Ahuja a one-year term. RBL Bank’s board had cleared Ahuja’s reappointment for a three-year period. Ghosh had founded Bandhan in 2001 as a microfinance institution. He has been heading the bank since its inception in August 2015.
ICICI Bank Chairman too gets RBI nod
In a separate development, the RBI approved the re-appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as the Part-time Chairman of the Bank for a period of three years, effective from July 1, 2021. The shareholders, at the Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2020, had approved the re-appointment.
Of late, the RBI has been active in refreshing the regulatory framework for private bank chiefs. In April 2021, the regulator issued guidelines stating that the same individual cannot hold the post of MD & CEO of a private bank for more than 15 years at a stretch. For promoter-CEOs, the guidelines capped the tenure at 12 years. There is also an age limit of 70 years for private bank CEOs.