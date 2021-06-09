RBI okays three-year extension to Bandhan Bank’s Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as against 5 years sought

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared the re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank, but only for a period of three years, as against a five-year tenure approved by the bank’s board. It is not clear why the central bank decided on a three year-tenure.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI LODR and in continuation of our letter dated November 02, 2020, we wish to inform that the Reserve Bank of India vide its communication dated June 08, 2021, has granted approval for re-appointment of Mr. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer ('MD&CEO') of the Bank, for a period of three years, with effect from July 10, 2021,” Bandhan Bank informed the stock exchanges on June 8.

On November 2, 2020, the lender’s board had approved a fresh five-year term for Ghosh at the helm of Bandhan Bank.