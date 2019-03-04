App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI norms to carve Rs.1.4 lakh crore headroom for bank credit: Crisil

The rating based approach for assigning risk weights will lead to capital savings for banks of about Rs 13,000 crore, which will create additional lending headroom of about Rs. 1.4 lakh crore for the banking system

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The RBI's move to align risk weights of banks' exposure to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) with their respective credit ratings will help banks to create a lending headroom of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, Crisil said in a report. "Firstly, the release of capital for banks should increase deployment opportunities for banks. Secondly, it enhances funding access for NBFCs," it said.

So far, banks used to set aside capital assuming 100 per cent risk weight uniformly for most NBFCs, barring specific categories such as asset finance companies (AFCs), infrastructure finance companies (IFCs) – including infrastructure debt funds structured as NBFCs (IDF-NBFCs) – and housing finance companies, it said.

The rating based approach for assigning risk weights will lead to capital savings for banks of about Rs 13,000 crore, which will create additional lending headroom of about Rs. 1.4 lakh crore for the banking system, it said.

Of this, banks could deploy a portion towards higher rated NBFCs given the lower risk weight for these entities, it said.

related news

Bank debt to the NBFC sector has logged a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent in the past decade and reached a high of 55 per cent as of December 2018.

"The first half of the current fiscal, saw a sharp increase in bank credit to NBFCs as bond yields spurted significantly, making market borrowings costlier thus spurring a rush for bank credit. But then the IL&FS default resulted in an increase in negative sentiment towards NBFCs and reduction in funding access for them," it said.

As a result, it said, NBFCs resorted to higher securitisation, more of retail bond issuances and slowing down business growth to conserve liquidity as measures to meet the challenge.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #Business #Crisil #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.